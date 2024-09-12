Flappy Bird is Back, Headed to iOS, Android, and Web Browsers - News

Flappy Bird Foundation is a new company that acquired the licensing and trademark to Flappy Bird.

Flappy Bird will be available to play on web browsers this Fall, and for iOS and Android in 2025. More platforms will be announced at a later date.

"It’s been a decade-long, convoluted journey to get here, but we’re so excited to finally begin sharing Flappy Bird once again with the world," said a spokesperson for the Flappy Bird Foundation.

Michael Roberts, the chief creative behind Flappy Bird‘s return, added, "We are beyond excited to be bringing back Flappy Bird and delivering a fresh experience that will keep players engaged for years to come. We have big plans for our little Bird!"

Kek, the developer of Piou Piou and founding team member, stated, "Today is a milestone not just in gaming but for me personally. It’s so cool to see how influential Piou Piou has been for developers and hundreds of millions of gamers over the years. It’s incredible to work alongside such a dedicated team of fans and creators who are truly passionate about changing the industry narrative and together bringing the original Flappy Bird back to life."

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Often imitated but never duplicated, Flappy Bird‘s return is spearheaded by the Flappy Bird Foundation, a new team of passionate fans committed to sharing the game with the world. The Flappy Bird Foundation Group and affiliates have acquired the official Flappy Bird trademark rights from Gametech Holdings LLC, along with the rights for the original game and character Piou Piou vs. Cactus, the mobile title that has long been credited as originally inspiring the iconic bird.

Planned future releases, including desktop and mobile web browser, and native app versions on iOS and Android are scheduled for 2025. The upcoming expanded Flappy Bird releases will debut new game modes, characters, progression, and massive multiplayer challenges for the world to flap together—with the Flappy Bird Foundation team set to revamp the game’s ecosystem while maintaining the familiarity of the game design that was enjoyed globally.

