Touhou Danmaku Kagura, Astro Bot, and Ace Attorney Collection Debut on the Japanese Charts - Sales

/ 481 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Touhou Danmaku Kagura: Phantasia Lost (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 16,631 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending September 8, 2024.

Astro Bot (PS5) debuted in second place with sales of 12,672 units. Ace Attorney Investigations Collection (NS) debuted in third place with sales of 10,502 units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 8,883 units and Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 8,154 units. Umamusume: Pretty Derby – Party Dash (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 8,083 units and Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 7,830 units.

Gundam Breaker 4 (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 7,497 units, Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 7,316 units, and Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is in 10th place with sales of 7,142 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 67,473 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 11,007 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 1,482 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 23 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[NSW] Touhou Danmaku Kagura: Phantasia Lost (Alliance Arts, 09/05/240 – 16,631 (New) [PS5] ASTRO BOT (Sony Interactive Entertainment, 09/06/24) – 12,672 (New) [NSW] Ace Attorney Investigations Collection (Capcom, 09/06/24) – 10,502 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,883 (5,989,943) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 8,154 (1,415,152) [NSW] Umamusume: Pretty Derby – Party Dash (Cygames, 08/29/24) – 8,083 (45,022) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 7,830 (7,901,752) [NSW] Gundam Breaker 4 (Bandai Namco, 08/29/24) – 7,497 (60,322) [NSW] Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 (Konami, 07/18/24) – 7,316 (283,209) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 7,142 (3,624,119)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 46,479 (7,833,283) Switch Lite – 15,271 (6,039,652) PlayStation 5 – 9,097 (5,178,403) Switch – 5,723 (19,892,467) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,910 (850,088) Xbox Series X – 759 (306,602) Xbox Series S – 723 (318,302) PlayStation 4 – 23 (7,928,401)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles