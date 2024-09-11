Xbox is Re-Introducing Friend Requests - News

Microsoft announced it is bringing back Xbox friend requests, which was a feature during the Xbox 360 era, but was replaced with followers on the Xbox One.

Xbox users will once again "be able to send, accept, or delete friend requests, in addition to following or being followed by others." Existing mutual friends will automatically be updated once the change is rolled out.

The ability to add friends once again will first be available to Alpha Skip-Ahead users on Xbox consoles, and users that have joined the PC Gaming preview on Windows PCs and handheld devices this week.

"We’re thrilled to announce the return of friend requests!" said Microsoft. "Now, you can easily send, accept, or delete friend requests, making it simpler to connect with others. Friends are now a two-way, invite-approved relationship, giving you more control and flexibility. Meanwhile, following someone remains a one-way connection, allowing you to stay updated with their shared content, whether it’s another player, club, or game."

Getting started is easy

Existing friends and followers will update automatically with this change. You’ll stay friends with people who had also added you as a friend previously and continue following anyone who hadn’t.

To start managing your friends and followers on Xbox consoles, press the Xbox button to open the guide and head to the People tab. Here, you can find all your existing friends in the Friends list, accept (or delete) new friend requests, or find someone new and send a friend request of your own.

It’s just as easy from all the devices you’re already using! Starting with Xbox consoles, Windows PCs and handheld devices, and coming to the rest of your devices later, you’re never far from your friends.

Managing your social experience

With these updates, we are also adding new privacy and notification settings, letting you decide who can send you friend requests or follow your account and which notifications you receive.

You can manage who can send you friend requests, or follow your account, directly from your Xbox console by navigating to Settings > Account > Privacy & online safety > Xbox privacy, then select View details & customize > Friends, followers & clubs to customize your settings. You can also update your notification preferences on Xbox consoles from Settings > Preferences > Notifications.

Additionally, you can manage your settings online by navigating to Privacy & online safety and signing in. Here, you can customize all your privacy settings, then select Submit when you’re done.

To learn more about managing your settings, visit: Manage Xbox online safety and privacy settings.

