Konami Reveals TGS 2024 Lineup and Schedule

Konami has announced its lineup of games and schedule for Tokyo Game Show 2024, which runs from September 26 to 29 in Japan.

Read the details below:

Lineup:

Konami Titles

eFootball (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC, iOS, Android) – Stage, Live Stream

(PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC, iOS, Android) – Stage, Live Stream Indie Games Contest 2024 Student Championships

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater (PS5, Xbox Series, PC) – Playable, Stage, Live Stream, Exhibit

(PS5, Xbox Series, PC) – Playable, Stage, Live Stream, Exhibit Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Switch) – Playable

(Switch) – Playable Powerful Pro Baseball / Professional Baseball Spirits 30th Anniversary – Playable, Exhibit

/ Professional Baseball Spirits 30th Anniversary – Playable, Exhibit Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 (PS4, Switch) – Playable

(PS4, Switch) – Playable Project Zircon (PC Browser) – Stage, Live Stream

(PC Browser) – Stage, Live Stream Silent Hill 2 (PS5, PC) – Stage, Live Stream, Exhibit

(PS5, PC) – Stage, Live Stream, Exhibit Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable, Stage, Live Stream

(PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable, Stage, Live Stream WBSC eBASEBALL: Power Pros (PS4, Switch) – Stage, Live Stream

(PS4, Switch) – Stage, Live Stream Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links (PC, iOS, Android) – Stage, Live Stream

Partner Titles

BEEP Cotton Reboot! High-Tension! (PS5, Switch) – Playable, Stage

Bushiroad Games Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact (PS5, Switch, PC) – Playable

Cosmo Machia Castle of Shikigami II International Special Edition (Switch) – Playable TriggerHeart EXELICA Enhanced (Switch) – Playable, Stage, Live Stream

Dragami Games Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PC) – Playable, Stage

Falcom The Legend of Heroes: Kai no Kiseki – Farewell, O Zemuria (PS5, PS4) – Playable, Stage, Live Stream

Kogado Studio Symphonic Rain (Switch) – Playable

Mebius Apathy: Danshikou de Atta Kowai Hanashi (Switch) – Playable, Stage, Live Stream Steel Empire Chronicles (Switch) – Playable Yobarai Detective: Miasma Breaker (Switch) – Playable

Oizumi Amuzio ArcRunner (PS5) – Playable Knight vs Giant: The Broken Excalibur (PS5, Switch) – Playable

PiXEL Angelian Trigger (Switch) – Playable

PLAYISM Maid Cafe on Electric Street (PC) – Playable

RideonJapan Mercenaries Saga: Rebirth & Lament (PS4, Switch) – Playable

Rocket-Engine Trouble Witches Final! Episode 01: Daughters of Amalgam (PS5) – Playable

SilverStar Japan Real-Time Battle Othello (Switch) – Playable

Teyon Japan Pacific Drive Deluxe Edition (PS5) – Playable



Schedule:

September 26

12:30 to 13:00 – Indie Games Contest Student Championships 2024 Award Ceremony – An introduction to the “Best 20 Titles” selected from numerous game entries. Judges will select the best games among those titles and announce them in an award ceremony.

14:00 to 14:45 – Apathy Series Reboot and Future Developments Talk with Takiya Iijima – Takiya Iijima, who is known for titles such as Last Armageddon, BURAI, Gakkou de atta Kowai Hanashi, ONI Zero, and Apathy: Narugami Gakuen Nana Fushigi, talks about his future works, including the Apathy series, with Taro, who posts self-portraits of himself and his doll companions in matching outfits on Twitter, Instagram, and photo exhibitions. You may even hear about something outside of his latest title, Apathy: Danshikou de Atta Kowai Hanashi…

15:15 to 15:45 – TriggerHeart EXCELICA Revival Report Event #2 – It has been one year since the first evet. Tune in for the announcement of new developments. Featuring Teruhiko Nagaki (Cosmo Machia development director), and Kazunobu Mori (Cosmo Machia president), and Ayane (theme song artist).

September 27

12:00 to 13:00 – Metal Gear Production Hotline at Tokyo Game Show 2024 – A live edition of “Metal Gear Production Hotline,” a program featuring information and behind-the-scenes look at the Metal Gear series with the developers. Featuring Tsukika Momoyama (host), Noriaki Okamura (production producer), Yuji Korekado (creative producer), and Jiro Oishi (promotional manager).

13:30 to 14:00 – Project Zircon Phase 2 Launch Special Stage – A special stage for the fantasy world joint development project Project Zircon. It has been one year since it kicked off at Tokyo Game Show 2023. Tune in for the announcement of the project’s progress so far and future developments. An NFT giveaway is also planned. Featuring Shiro (founder, Paru (community member), Grape (community member), and Miyu Hosoya (host).

15:00 to 16:00 – Cotton Reboot! High-Tension! Special Stage – An introduction to the game and cast reveal featuring Chuunii (host), Isamu Kondou (Rocket-Engine director), Mitsuru Maruyama (BEEP producer), and voice actors Minami Miyagi, Kaede Horikawa, Mai Kitada, and RUNACCHI HOSHI, followed by a composer talk and music introduction featuring Hiroyuki Kawada and YMCK.

September 28

11:00 to 11:40 – Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP Special Talk Show – A special talk show for Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP with live gameplay, new gameplay tips, and a giveaway. Featuring Yoshimi Yasuda (producer), Yoko Hikasa (Juliette voice actor), Peach Milky (official ambassador), and Rolling Uchizawa (host).

12:00 to 12:30 – Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars Tokyo Game Show 2024 Stage – An introduction to Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars, which is due out on March 6, 2025. Behind the scenes stories of the original games’ developments with special guests. Featuring Rui Naito (producer), Takahiro Sakiyama (Suikoden intellectual property and game director), Tatsuya Ogushi (director), Junko Kawano (Suikoden character designer), and Icchou Mori (host).

13:00 to 14:00 – Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links New World Unlocked! Special Stage – The latest information on the October 1 update. Featuring Daisuke Nagumo (hots) and guest Kenshou Miyashita (Miyashita Kuzanagi).

14:30 to 15:30 – eFootball Special Stage – A special stage and the latest information on eFootball with professional gaming team RIDDLE.

16:00 to 16:45 – Falcom jdk BAND Special Stage 2024 – To commemorate the release of the story RPG The Legend of Heroes: Kai no Kiseki – Farewell, O Zemuria, Falcom jdk BAND will host a two-day special concert stage. The performance will feature music from past games in the Trails series, as well first live renditions of songs from The Legend of Heroes: Kai no Kiseki – Farewell, O Zemuria.

September 29

10:00 to 10:45 – Falcom jdk BAND Special Stage 2024 – To commemorate the release of the story RPG The Legend of Heroes: Kai no Kiseki – Farewell, O Zemuria, Falcom jdk BAND will host a two-day special concert stage. The performance will feature music from past games in the Trails series, as well first live renditions of songs from The Legend of Heroes: Kai no Kiseki – Farewell, O Zemuria.

11:15 to 12:15 – Silent Hill 2 Special Stage – A talk session with the developers for Silent Hill 2, which is due out on October 8, including live gameplay with Otojya and Otsuichi. Featuring Motoi Okamoto (Silent Hill series producer), Akira Yamaoka (composer), Masahiro Ito (concept artist), Otojya, and Otsuichi.

12:45 to 13:30 – The Legend of Heroes: Kai no Kiseki – Farewell, O Zemuria Presents: It’s Event Time, Van! – To commemorate the release of the story RPG The Legend of Heroes: Kai no Kiseki – Farewell, O Zemuria, Falcom will host a special talk event with the voice cast exclusively at Tokyo Game Show 2024. Don’t miss this exclusive talk featuring Daisuke Ono, who plays Van Arkride (Spriggan and driving force of the story) and Mutsumi Tamura, who plays Quatre Salision (technical ally who supports the Spriggans).

14:00 to 15:30 – WBSC eBASEBALL: Power Pros ePremiere 12 Japan Qualifiers & Exhibition Match – The Japan qualifiers for the HUGAN WBSC ePremier 12. The winning player will advance to the final selection, which will be held from the end of October to the end of November. Influencers will also play an exhibition match of WBSC eBASEBALL: Power Pros.

