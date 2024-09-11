Potionomics: Masterwork Edition Releases October 22 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch This Fall - News

Publishers XSEED Games and Marvelous Europe, and developer Voracious Games announced Potionomics: Masterwork Edition will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch on October 22 for $29.99 / €29.99.

View the Potionomics 101 gameplay trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The art of Potionomics begins with perfecting your potion-brewing craft and building your deck of haggling cards to help you make the most of each sale. In order to succeed in Rafta’s lively economy you’ll need to get to know the colorful residents who will help you collect new recipes, elite ingredients, and even all-new cards for your deck. Whether it’s your first day on the job or you’re a sorcerer’s salesman, the magic of capitalism has never been more alive than in Potionomics: Masterwork Edition.

Can You Hear Me Now?

Sylvia’s story comes alive with all-new voice acting providing an added layer of depth and connection to Owl, Roxanne, Quinn, Mint, and other beloved characters. Additionally, new text languages will include German, Japanese, Korean, and Simplified and Traditional Chinese.

More Modes, More Fun

Make more of your time in Rafta with the new “Endless” mode, where the selling never stops. Test your sales skills with “Capitalism” mode, or don’t, and take it easy with “Cozy” mode for a more casual experience. Plus, the new “One Love/Free Love” options allow you to express Sylvia’s feelings with as few or as many suitors as you can handle.

Wheel and Deal

Negotiations can be tense when every coin counts, but you’ll manage Sylvia’s stress with ease by playing your cards right. Develop friendships with adventurers and other shopkeepers on Rafta to learn even more advanced negotiation tactics.

Recipe for Success

Choose the best ingredients to make even basic potions extraordinary, perfecting the taste and aroma to please your pickiest customers. But beware—if you aren’t careful, you’ll get some pretty gross results!

Fantastic Friends and Foes

Rafta, home to some of the world’s most potent magic, is packed with big RPG personalities, each seeking a leg up in their adventures. Befriend and recruit them to help you level up your own potion game, but don’t expect everyone to be friendly…

Your Shop, Your Rules

Make your shop really pop with customizable decor. Style points aren’t the only perk; decorating your shop just right can improve your prices, make better quality potions, and more!

