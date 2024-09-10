Astro Bot Debuts in 1st on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

Astro Bot has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending September 7, 2024.

The games in second through sixth place are all down one spot compared to the previous week. Star Wars Outlaws is in second place, Hogwarts Legacy is in third place, Elden Ring came in fourth place, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon came in fifth place, EA Sports FC 24 came in sixth place.

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition remained in seventh place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped two spots to eighth place. Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is up two spots to ninth place and Minecraft rounds out the top 10.

New games outside the top 10 includes NBA 2K25 in 12th place and Concord in 21st place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Astro Bot - NEW Star Wars Outlaws Hogwarts Legacy Elden Ring Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon EA Sports FC 24 Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Minecraft

