Rumor: Nintendo to Release 5 New Switch Bundles in Europe - News

posted 2 hours ago

Nintendo is reportedly going to release five new Nintendo Switch hardware bundles in Europe, according to reliable leaker billbil-kun on Dealabs.

The leaker claims there will be two Nintendo Switch Lite bundles priced at €219, however, it isn't known what the bundles will include.

There will also be a Nintendo Switch Sports bundle for €299. This bundle will include a standard Nintendo Switch console, Nintendo Switch Sports pre-installed, and 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online.

The other two bundles will include a Nintendo Switch OLED and be priced at €349. One of the bundles includes a download code for the Super Mario Bros. Wonder and three months of Nintendo Switch Online. It isn't known what comes with the other OLED bundle yet.

