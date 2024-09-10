Spray Paint Simulator Announced for PC - News

posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Whitethorn Games and developer North Star Video Games have announced Spray Paint Simulator for PC via Steam. It will launch in 2025.

"Creating Spray Paint Simulator has been a rewarding experience for us," said North Star Video Games lead artist and creative director Nick Jefferson Tame. "We value the process of transformation, both in the game and in life. There’s something deeply satisfying about taking something old and forgotten, preparing it, and giving it new life with a fresh coat of paint. It’s a stress-free achievement that brings pride and joy. In a world full of challenges, we wanted to offer a space where players can embrace creativity, find calm in the rhythm of the spray, and enjoy the simple pleasure of renewal."

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The town of Splatterville is in dire need of a makeover, and they need you to help them! Spray Paint Simulator is a relaxing and totally satisfying painting simulator that invites you to start your own painting business, starting from the ground up! Embark on a whimsical adventure in Story Mode as you meet with an eclectic group of clients, each in dire need of your painting expertise. Take on each job right from the start by prepping your space to ensure you deliver the best results, selecting the right colors for the task, and unleashing your creativity as you paint to perfection and keep your customers happy! Upgrade your tools, vehicles, and equipment, and take advantage of an assortment of ladders and scaffolding to help you get to those hard-to-reach spots. Fill the world with rainbow hues, painting everything from rooms and homes, to cars, to bridges, and even giant robots! Unlock Free Spray mode to make the entire town your canvas and unlock the unlimited potential of your creative freedom!

Features:

Tap into your inner Bob Ross in this easy, relaxing gameplay experience without time limits or complex gameplay mechanics. Gain access to an assortment of colors to paint; the final result is up to your artistic eye.

Grow your business and keep your clients happy in Story Mode by meeting the “unique” community of Splatterville, taking on tasks, and working your way to becoming the top painter in town!

Unlock Free Spray Mode, giving you access to the entire town to let your creativity run wild.

Get the full painting experience starting from prep work, such as fixing and removing objects, masking the area, selecting your paint, to painting each object to meet your customer’s expectations.

Manage your consumables, tools, and equipment by acquiring new items to suit each task, including spray tools, battery power, vehicles, paints, scaffolding, and more, and upgrade them to make your jobs run smoothly.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

