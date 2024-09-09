By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Sony Appears to Have Increased the Price of the PS5 DualSense Controller

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 383 Views

It appears Sony Interactive Entertainment has increased the price of the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller by $5. This was spotted by Wario64.

The price of the PS5 DualSense controller in the US has been increased from $70 to $75 at PlayStation Direct, Best Buy, Target, and GameStop.

Last year, the Digital Edition of the PS5 did see a price increase with the release of the slim version from $399.99 to $449.99. However, the standard PS5 price remained the same.

The PS5 Slim did see a price increase in Japan this month as price of the standard PlayStation 5 will increase by 13,000 yen from 66,980 yen to 79,980 yen ($554 USD) and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will increase by 13,000 yen from 59,980 yen to 72,980 yen ($506 USD). 

13 Comments
Kanemaru (23 minutes ago)

"You didn't want to give us your money to play our "woke dung pie" Concord? You'll give us more of your money for our controllers instead then!"

  • 0
UnderwaterFunktown (1 hour ago)

Whoops, screwed us again

  • 0
xl-klaudkil (1 hour ago)

Europe the same(holland) it cost 75euro now

  • 0
rapsuperstar31 (1 hour ago)

Would be nice if they improved the battery life.

  • 0
G2ThaUNiT (1 hour ago)

I hope this is due to certain quality improvements that will finally eliminate stick drift. I'm already on my third DualSense replacement this generation lol

  • 0
Random_Matt G2ThaUNiT (1 hour ago)

My brother bought a second hand one and it came with drift issues, lol. I do not ever remember having any drift issues on any Xbox controllers.

  • 0
firebush03 (1 hour ago)

corporate greed…love to see it.

  • 0
Wman1996 firebush03 (1 hour ago)

Truth. There's no way it's $5 more because they've improved the battery or reduced the chance of drift. If they did, I'd love to know.

  • 0
Random_Matt (1 hour ago)

Is the PS5 selling better than the PS4? Just curious.

  • 0
G2ThaUNiT Random_Matt (1 hour ago)

According to VGChartz's July estimated sales figures, the PS5 is a little over 2 million units behind the PS4.

  • 0
Blood_Tears G2ThaUNiT (1 hour ago)

World wide yes but in the US, PS5 is selling around 7-8% more than the PS4 according to Mat Piscatella. Is this Dual sense price increase just in NA for the time being?

  • 0
G2ThaUNiT Blood_Tears (1 hour ago)

Currently, yes it does seem to be just in NA. Then again, price increases for the controllers have already been raised worldwide this year with NA being one of, if not the last holdout IIRC.

  • 0
Random_Matt Blood_Tears (1 hour ago)

Gone up in the UK too. It will be a global increase.

  • 0