Sony Appears to Have Increased the Price of the PS5 DualSense Controller - News

/ 383 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

It appears Sony Interactive Entertainment has increased the price of the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller by $5. This was spotted by Wario64.

The price of the PS5 DualSense controller in the US has been increased from $70 to $75 at PlayStation Direct, Best Buy, Target, and GameStop.

Last year, the Digital Edition of the PS5 did see a price increase with the release of the slim version from $399.99 to $449.99. However, the standard PS5 price remained the same.

some DualSense controllers have received a $5 price increase (price change on Best Buy) https://t.co/1Jo4u3EPle pic.twitter.com/FJe4QDfb9M — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 9, 2024

PS Direct has updated DualSense prices with $5 increase https://t.co/OYulguJNKx



as well as GameStop https://t.co/Apx0ZawtPW pic.twitter.com/Sq6HmqKcX3 — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 9, 2024

The PS5 Slim did see a price increase in Japan this month as price of the standard PlayStation 5 will increase by 13,000 yen from 66,980 yen to 79,980 yen ($554 USD) and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will increase by 13,000 yen from 59,980 yen to 72,980 yen ($506 USD).

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles