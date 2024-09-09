Sony Appears to Have Increased the Price of the PS5 DualSense Controller - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 383 Views
It appears Sony Interactive Entertainment has increased the price of the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller by $5. This was spotted by Wario64.
The price of the PS5 DualSense controller in the US has been increased from $70 to $75 at PlayStation Direct, Best Buy, Target, and GameStop.
Last year, the Digital Edition of the PS5 did see a price increase with the release of the slim version from $399.99 to $449.99. However, the standard PS5 price remained the same.
some DualSense controllers have received a $5 price increase (price change on Best Buy) https://t.co/1Jo4u3EPle pic.twitter.com/FJe4QDfb9M— Wario64 (@Wario64) September 9, 2024
PS Direct has updated DualSense prices with $5 increase https://t.co/OYulguJNKx— Wario64 (@Wario64) September 9, 2024
as well as GameStop https://t.co/Apx0ZawtPW pic.twitter.com/Sq6HmqKcX3
The PS5 Slim did see a price increase in Japan this month as price of the standard PlayStation 5 will increase by 13,000 yen from 66,980 yen to 79,980 yen ($554 USD) and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will increase by 13,000 yen from 59,980 yen to 72,980 yen ($506 USD).
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
"You didn't want to give us your money to play our "woke dung pie" Concord? You'll give us more of your money for our controllers instead then!"
I hope this is due to certain quality improvements that will finally eliminate stick drift. I'm already on my third DualSense replacement this generation lol
My brother bought a second hand one and it came with drift issues, lol. I do not ever remember having any drift issues on any Xbox controllers.
corporate greed…love to see it.
Truth. There's no way it's $5 more because they've improved the battery or reduced the chance of drift. If they did, I'd love to know.
Is the PS5 selling better than the PS4? Just curious.
According to VGChartz's July estimated sales figures, the PS5 is a little over 2 million units behind the PS4.
World wide yes but in the US, PS5 is selling around 7-8% more than the PS4 according to Mat Piscatella. Is this Dual sense price increase just in NA for the time being?
Currently, yes it does seem to be just in NA. Then again, price increases for the controllers have already been raised worldwide this year with NA being one of, if not the last holdout IIRC.