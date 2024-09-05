Go Mecha Ball Releases September 26 for PS5, PS4, and Switch - News

Publisher Super Rare Originals and developer Whale Peak Games have announced Go Mecha Ball will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch on September 26 for $19.99 / £16.99 / €19.49.

The game is currently available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass.

Marrying roguelite elements with bouncy pinball-inspired physics, Go Mecha Ball brings players on an adrenaline-fueled journey through dynamic and varied playgrounds, where they’ll face off against rogue AI in aa futuristic, bouncy showdown against rogue AI. The critically-acclaimed title offers neon-lit backdrops and colorful 3D platforms, setting the stage for energetic twin-stick shooter combat, acrobatic maneuvers and wacky strategies. Players can ricochet off lively bumpers, soar into the sky above giant fans, or boost their way up ramps, creating unique and kinetic movement.

Players can deploy the might of four individual gun-toting mechs, each boasting a distinct arsenal of weapons, abilities, and upgrades that can be incorporated between runs, fostering roguelike progression through vibrant and exhilarating levels. Employ a variety of over 25 tools designed for mass destruction, and discover how more than 20 quirky abilities personalize the experience of each fun and frenzied robot shooting escapade. Backed by a unique and interactive soundtrack, the chaos is heightened with each gunshot, impact and interaction reflected in an immersive and exciting symphony for each player.

Features:

Action-packed twin-stick shooter with arcade rogue lite elements.

the dual gameplay of walking and shooting as a mech, or rolling and bumping as a ball. Navigate dynamic arena playgrounds with a mix of rolling, bouncing, leaping, and bounding.

Conquer four diverse worlds filled with unique enemies and obstacles.

Arm yourself with a versatile arsenal of over 25 destructive tools.

Unleash over 20 quirky and devastating abilities to dominate your foes.

Enhance your mechs with a vast array of more than 50 upgrades, creating a truly personalized combat experience.

