Toei Animation Announces NOROI KAGO: the Grudged Domain for PC

Publisher Toei Animation and Gift developer Toydium have announced survival horror game, NOROI KAGO: the Grudged Domain, for PC via Steam. It will launch in 2025.

NOROI KAGO: the Grudged Domain is a survival horror game themed around the supernatural beings known as Yokai from Japanese folklore. Up to four players can cooperate online to try to escape from an enclosed area where terrifying Yokai roam.

Experience the Japanese Horror With Your Friends

Players must attempt to escape from the cursed domain where terrifying Yokai roam. By cooperating with up to three other players online, you’ll need to work together to hide from the Yokai, survive, and find your way out.

Unique Art Style That Conveys Japanese Horror

The game offers a terrifying experience with the atmosphere of Japanese horror. To enhance the horror experience, the game features a distinctive art style characterized by strong contrasts of light and shadow, inspired by the works of Shigeru Mizuki, the creator of GeGeGe no Kitaro. The lurking Yokai emerging from the dark greatly heightens the sense of dread.

Dealing With the Curse That Undermines Players

Players must contend not only with the Yokai but also with an agonizing curse. As the curse gradually consumes you, players may transform into terrifying half-Yokai creatures. Close cooperation between players is essential in overcoming this curse which is not only frightening but also a hindrance to your escape.

Dynamic Gameplay With Ever-changing Item and Device Locations

In order to escape, you must perform a ritual to break the seal. However, the items necessary for the ritual are hidden in different locations each time you play. Additionally, you’ll need to search for items that can stall the Yokai or revive fallen teammates, leading to a new experience with every playthrough.

