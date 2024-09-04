Warner Bros. Says Hogwarts Legacy Sequel 'is One of Biggest Priorities' for the Company - News

Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Financial Officer Gunnar Wiedenfels speaking at the Bank of America’s 2024 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference on Wednesday said a sequel to Hogwarts Legacy is a big priority for them.

"Obviously, a successor to Hogwarts Legacy is one of the biggest priorities in a couple of years down the road," Wiedenfels via Variety. "So there is certainly a significant growth contribution from that [games] business in our strategic outlook here."

The open-world action RPG sold over 24 million units worldwide as of January 2024. Warner Bros. Games also previously stated the game was the best-selling video game worldwide in 2023.

Hogwarts Legacy released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in February 2023, for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in May 2023, and for the Nintendo Switch in November 2023.

