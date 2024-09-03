Antstream Arcade Launches September 6 for PS5 and PS4 - News

The Antstream Arcade retro games streaming service will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on September 6.

The streaming service is currently available for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Epic Games Store and Antstream website, iOS, and Android. A Steam version is also coming soon.

View the PlayStation release date trailer below:

Read details on Antstream Arcade below:

Antstream Arcade brings over 1300 games to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Turn your PlayStation into an entire retro gaming arcade! Antstream is bringing the largest collection of retro games, challenges, and tournaments to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. We have a library of over 1,300 retro and retro indie games plus challenges, weekly global tournaments, and more. Challenge your friends, play couch cooperative play, and rise to the top of our leaderboards across our games. From arcade classics to hidden gems and modern indie retro games, Antstream has it all!

From classic arcade, to Mega Drive, C64, Amiga, up to PlayStation 1, we have it all and everything in between. With global leaderboards and unique challenges, there are even more ways for you to play your favorite retro games!

Welcome to Antstream Arcade, the world’s biggest retro gaming streaming platform with over 1,300 games ready to play.

