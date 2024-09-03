Fast-Paced Arcade Style Shooter Tamashika Announced for PC - News

/ 273 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Developer quicktequila has announced fast-paced arcade style corridor shooter, Tamashika, for PC via Steam. It will launch in 2025.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Tamashika is a fast-paced arcade style corridor shooter with hand drawn animations, precision sound effects and upbeat background music.



You get:

ONE weapon: A semi-automatic pistol

ONE side-arm: A tantō blade

ONE level: Procedurally generated, layout changes every day

ONE achievement: 1 hidden

Actions: Walk, strafe, shoot, reload, melee, parry, blink (teleport) & astral projection

There are No Checkpoints, No Unlocks & No Cutscenes

(the game does NOT include these features!)



The developer predicts this game could be described as difficult & repetitive

Total playtime is approximately 10 minutes (start to end, no restarts - pending playtesting)

Please note - This feature set is subject to change prior to release! Changes will be published here and posted on the community forums

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles