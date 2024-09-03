Survival Horror Games Lurks Within Walls Announced for PC - News

Publisher 2 Wedges and developer Here Be Monsters have announced survival horror game, Lurks Within Walls, for PC Steam.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A building under quarantine. Residents isolated. Those who failed to isolate themselves now stagger through the corridors, contaminated. But it’s not just the infected residents—the darkness conceals other anomalies. It feels as if the building itself is alive.

Lurks Within Walls is a tense survival horror game combining modern dungeon RPGs’ exploration elements with fast-paced turn-based combat. Explore a series of cursed environments filled with terrifying creatures illustrated by the renowned artist Trevor Henderson.

Survival Horror Meets Modern Dungeon Crawling

Experience a unique blend of survival horror and dungeon-crawling RPG elements, where every decision could be your last.

Fast-Paced Turn-Based Combat

Engage in intense, tactical battles against a range of nightmarish creatures. Gather weapons and items, and confront threats that demand strategy and resource management.

Creatures by Trevor Henderson

Explore accursed buildings and haunted settings, encountering terrifying creatures brought to life by the distinctive style of Trevor Henderson, known for his iconic horror art such as Siren Head, Long Horse, Bridge Worm, and many others.

Choose Your Path

Choose to play as surviving residents, armed with pipes and makeshift weapons, or police officers, striving to eliminate threats and save remaining survivors. Will you seek to escape or search for your lost loved ones?

Inspired by Horror Classics

Revive the atmosphere of legendary titles like Resident Evil, Parasite Eve, and Shin Megami Tensei, blending exploration with strategic combat and storytelling.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

