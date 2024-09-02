Girl Genius: Adventures in Castle Heterodyne Headed to PS5 and PS4 on September 5 - News

Developer Rain Games announced the action-adventure game, Girl Genius: Adventures in Castle Heterodyne, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on September 4.

The game is currently available for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and GOG.

Read details on the game below:

Action, rrrrrromance (pronounced like provence) and mad science!

Discover the award winning, gaslamp fantasy world of Girl Genius! Experience Agatha Heterodyne’s story, as she navigates the hostile hallways, catacombs and kitchens of her ancestral home, Castle Heterodyne.

As the Lost Heir to a mad family, she must return the ancient fortress to its former glory and ascend the throne as a True Heterodyne. Only then can she stand up to the might of the Wulfenbach Empire and other power hungry usurpers. But first, she has to contend with a corrupted and insane AI controlling the castle, its spiky death traps, and bottomless doom-pits. Not to mention the painfully pink cherry on top, Zola Heterodyne. Another lost child? Or just another villain here to steal your thunder.

Time to find out.

Features:

Build tools like the Grapple Gun and the Wrencherang at the Workbench, and use your tools to explore and solve the castle’s challenges.

Discover numerous sights and secrets, by being perceptive and using your tools to the fullest.

Defeat foes in furious melee combat or with explosive gadgets, and utilize the environment to your advantage using your tools.

Use your trusty Dingbot minion to explore places Agatha can’t reach, by moving in tight spaces, digging beneath, or soaring above danger.

Use the Dingbot to solve lock puzzles and operate the internal machinery of the castle.

As Agatha’s power over the castle grows, command the castle AI to release traps at your foes, and activate mechanisms.

Use the unique Build System, rebuilding scrap traps into objects like the Springclank, Grappleclank, and the special Rollerclank, giving the player a suite of tools for creative spatial puzzle solving.

Interact with several of the fantastic characters from Girl Genius, like Gilgamesh Wulfenbach, Tarvek Sturmvoraus, and many others.

