Enotria: The Last Song Delayed to Unannounced Date for Xbox Series X|S

Jyamma Games has announced the Xbox Series X|S version of the Soulslike game, Enotria: The Last Song, has been delayed to an unannounced date.

"Unfortunately, at this time, we have to announce an indefinite delay of the Xbox version," said Jyamma Games.

"We understand how disappointing this news is to the Xbox community. Unfortunately, despite our best efforts and the hard work of our dedicated team, we’ve encountered challenges that have delayed our release on the Xbox platform. We want to emphasize that this is not a decision we’ve made lightly.

"We apologize for any disappointment this may cause and sincerely thank you for your understanding and patience. As a self-published indie studio, your support means everything to us, and we are dedicated to bringing Enotria to as many players as possible."

Enotria: The Last Song will still launch digitally for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 19. A physical edition for the PS5 will launch in a few months.

