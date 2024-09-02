Gearbox Shares Borderlands 4 Concept Art - News

posted 4 hours ago

Publisher 2K and developer Gearbox Software last month announced Borderlands 4 and the developer has now shared some concept art for the upcoming first-person shooter during the Gearbox Main Theater Show at PAX West in Seattle.

Borderlands 4 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in 2025.

View the concept art below:

