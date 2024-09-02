PopSlinger Vol. 2: Loveless Announced for Switch and PC - News

/ 327 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Funk Can Creative has announced musical shooter, PopSlinger Vol. 2: Loveless, for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. It will launch on October 9.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

PopSlinger Vol. 2: Loveless is the sequel to the vibrant musical shooter that captured the hearts of fans worldwide. This new chapter builds on everything players loved about the original, delivering a fresh and evolved experience with a bold new story, enhanced mechanics, and an all-new coffee-powered twist.

Take control of Agent Cooper McLaren of the Juncture Against Various Anomalies (JAVA) and Akane 2.0, a reformed digital idol, as they embark on a mission to rescue Ria, the heroine of the first game, who has mysteriously disappeared. Their journey takes them into the bizarre and unpredictable Purple District, where they must face off against the powerful Loveless Sisters in a battle for control. But this time, the fight isn’t just fueled by soda—Cooper brings an all-new coffee-based arsenal to the table, adding a rich new flavor to the action.

PopSlinger Vol. 2: Loveless introduces an evolved combat system that expands upon the foundation of the original. Players can now unleash powerful new abilities like enemy-stunning summons and utilize an improved Dream Time system integrated into a beat ’em up-inspired special bar. With the introduction of black and white enemies and the ability to switch between digital soda and coffee-powered attacks, the game offers fresh challenges that push strategic play to new heights. Multiple difficulty settings allow players of all skill levels to enjoy the game, while a new Time Attack mode offers additional replayability by challenging players to beat the clock in increasingly difficult scenarios.

Explore the Purple District, an evolved and more chaotic version of the original game’s Purple Lounge. Traverse crazier, more imaginative environments—from shrine-like baseball stadiums to Thunderdome-esque kingdoms—all brimming with unique enemy types. The game’s expanded retro-tech theme shines through, with Cooper’s coffee-themed weapons and Akane’s virtual pet-inspired design adding layers of nostalgia and innovation to the game’s aesthetic.

The sequel also takes the series’ iconic music to the next level, blending City Pop, Future Funk, French House, New Jack Swing, and now Punk/Pop Punk to create an electrifying and immersive audio experience. With more vocal tracks and diverse genres, the soundtrack plays an even more integral role in setting the tone and enhancing the game’s rhythm-driven gameplay. PopSlinger Vol. 2: Loveless also introduces a Latin American Spanish dub, expanding its accessibility and appeal to a broader global audience.

PopSlinger Vol. 2: Loveless is more than just a sequel; it’s an evolution of everything that made the original game special. The “New Retro” art style has been upgraded to bring even more life and color to the game’s world, while the narrative dives deeper into themes of family drama, mystery, and retro-tech, all wrapped in a vibrant, Saturday morning cartoon aesthetic. This is PopSlinger as you’ve never seen it before—bigger, bolder, and more stylish than ever.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles