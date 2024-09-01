Guilty Gear: Strive Headed to Switch on January 23, 2025 - News

/ 278 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Arc System Works announced Guilty Gear: Strive will launch for the Nintendo Switch on January 23, 2025 for $59.99.

The game is currently available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Guilty Gear: Strive is the latest entry in the critically acclaimed Guilty Gear fighting game franchise. Created by Daisuke Ishiwatari and developed by Arc System Works, Guilty Gear: Strive upholds the series’ reputation for groundbreaking hybrid 2D / 3D cell-shaded graphics and intense, rewarding gameplay.

There is a fully voiced story mode diving deep into the Guilty Gear universe, new characters joining fan favorites, and robust rollback net code.

Amazing Graphics and Animations

The cutting-edge 2D / 3D hybrid graphics pioneered in the Guilty Gear series have been raised to the next level in Guilty Gear: Strive. The new artistic direction and improve character animations will go beyond anything you’ve seen before in a fighting game!

New Revolution in Fighting Games!

Guilty Gear: Strive brings a number of new and innovative game play mechanics designed to allow players new to the series to quickly learn the fundamentals while maintaining the deep, creative gameplay Guilty Gear is praised for. New additions to the series such as a wall-breaking mechanic will allow for new and exciting approaches to battle.

The Fate of the Universe Will Be Determined

The story of Guilty Gear, spanning over 20 years, will finally come to a conclusion in Guilty Gear: Strive. The trials and tribulations of the series’ heroes and villains will finally be resolved. Discover the astonishing truth awaiting at the end of all things.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles