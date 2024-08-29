Annapurna to Co-Finance Control 2, to Adapt Alan Wake and Control for Film and TV - News

Remedy Entertainment announced it has partnered with Annapurna to co-finance Control 2 and to adapt Alan Wake and Control for "film, TV, and beyond."

This partnership means Remedy can make Control 2 exactly how they want it to be and will be able to publish the game themselves.

"We're super excited to get Annapurna on board!" said Remedy Entertainment creative director Mikael Kasurinen and Control franchise executive producer Juha Vainio.

"Annapurna's creative values align perfectly with ours, making them an inspiring partner for the journey ahead. We at Remedy have been working on Control 2 for a while already, it's looking amazing, and we feel Annapurna is the perfect partner to work with as the game development is moving forward towards production and eventually across the finish line."

You've been asking about Control 2, and we have some news!



Remedy Entertainment will be self-publishing Control 2, and we're partnering with Annapurna on financing the game. This means we'll be able to build exactly the game we want with the support of an expert partner… pic.twitter.com/c0GpDu7NWU — Control 🔻 (@ControlRemedy) August 29, 2024

Creative director Sam Lake added, "I’m absolutely thrilled (yes!) by this opportunity to expand the story of Alan Wake and our whole Remedy Connected Universe to mediums beyond games, and to build all of this in close collaboration, games, film, TV, and other mediums as well, as one unified vision. I trust Annapurna are the perfect partner for us to make this dream come true."

Annapurna president of interactive and new media Hector Sanchez stated, "This deal with Remedy isn't just about adapting great games—-it's about breaking new ground in how companies can collaborate. By backing Remedy's move toward self-publishing, we're putting our faith in their vision. We know from experience that Remedy is a first-class games development partner, and we’re excited to share their work with an even wider audience by bringing the Control and Alan Wake universes to film, television and beyond."

