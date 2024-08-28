PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for September 2024 Announced - News

/ 491 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed the PlayStation Plus monthly games for August 2024. The games will be available starting on Tuesday, September 3, 2024 until Monday, September 30, 2024.

The PlayStation Plus monthly games are Quidditch Champions for the PS5 and PS4, MLB The Show 24 for the PS5 and PS4, and Little Nightmares II for the PS5 and PS4.

Read details on the games below:

Quidditch Champions* | PS4, PS5

Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Quidditch by playing solo or sharing the magic with friends and family.

Live your Quidditch fantasy: take to the sky as one of the classic positions – Chaser, Seeker, Keeper or Beater – each with their own unique play style. Soar into legendary Quidditch arenas and new maps that showcase never-before-seen areas of the wizarding world. Take on Career Mode to progress from backyard battles in the Weasley Burrow to high-stakes showdowns at the Quidditch World Cup. Rise to become a champion either solo or in online co-op with teams of up to three friends, and launch into exhibition matches where you’ll set your teams, map and difficulty and play alone or on teams of up to three in online co-op. Or select player vs player to test your skills in competitive online matches against other Quidditch teams.

MLB The Show 24 | PS4, PS5

Swing for the fences, experience game-deciding moments, become a legend and live out your baseball dreams. Set out on the road to baseball greatness – whatever it is you want to achieve, MLB The Show 24 has got you covered.

Earn your call up from the minors to the big leagues and prove you’ve got what it takes at the top. Learn about known and unsung legends of the sport and take inspiration from their heroics. Hold your nerve when it matters and earn the right to be called World Series champions. Chalk up the wins, pick yourself up after the losses. Whatever happens, know you left nothing in the dugout. Everyone has a moment to own. Everyone has a story to tell. Unlock your moment. Own The Show.

Little Nightmares II | PS4, PS5

Discover the sinister secrets of The Signal Tower in this horror-themed platform adventure where you control Mono, a young boy trapped in a distorted and broken world. Joined by Six, the raincoat wearing hero from the original Little Nightmares, only you can help her from fading away into nothingness. As the relationship between Mono and Six grows, the duo must work together using a combination of stealth and an array of items to overcome tricky puzzles and horrifying enemies. Muster your courage and begin your journey in the face of terrible threats in a mission to stop the source of evil that’s spreading throughout the land.

Last chance to download August’s games

PlayStation Plus members have until September 2 to add LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga, FNAF Security Breach and Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights to their game libraries.

*All three games will be available to PlayStation Plus members on September 3 until September 30.

**PlayStation Plus Game Catalog lineup may differ in certain regions. Please check the PlayStation Store on launch day for your region’s lineup.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles