PlayStation Reveals TGS 2024 Preliminary Lineup and Schedule - News

3 hours ago

Capcom has announced its lineup of games and schedule for Tokyo Game Show 2024.

Read the details below:

Playable Games

ASTRO BOT (PS5) – In addition to the gameplay demo, a giant ASTRO BOT-themed gacha machine will be available at the PlayStation booth on September 28 and 29, and visitors can take home an ASTRO BOT theme shirt (four types, available in limited quantities).

(PS5) – In addition to the gameplay demo, a giant ASTRO BOT-themed gacha machine will be available at the PlayStation booth on September 28 and 29, and visitors can take home an ASTRO BOT theme shirt (four types, available in limited quantities). Monster Hunter Wilds (PS5) – The PlayStation booth will feature 40 demo stations for Monster Hunter Wilds. In total, over 150 demo stations for Monster Hunter Wilds will be available at Tokyo Game Show 2024, including the stations at Capcom‘s booth. Visitors who play the demo at the PlayStation booth will be able to take home an original “PS5 | Monster Hunter Wilds” key chain (available in limited quantities).

While ASTRO BOT and Monster Hunter Wilds are the focus of the booth, playable demos, stage events, and trailers for various other upcoming PlayStation 5 titles will also be featured at the PlayStation booth.

Details about other playable titles will be announced at a later date.

Stage Events

On the stage connected to the PlayStation booth, game developers and various guests will be invited to discuss various titles under the theme “PLAY! PLAY! PLAY! Play with Heart.” These stage events will be live streamed on the PlayStation Japan YouTube channel.

Among these events is the “PlayStation Presents Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Special Stage,” which will air on September 29 from 10:30 to 11:30 JST. Read more here.

Details about other stage events will be announced at a later date.

Thanks, Gematsu.

