Capcom Reveals TGS 2024 Lineup and Schedule - News

/ 316 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Capcom has announced its lineup of games and schedule for Tokyo Game Show 2024, as well as opening its TGS 2024 website.

Read the details below:

Online Event

September 26

23:00 to 23:50 JST – Tokyo Game Show 2024 Capcom Online Program – Get all the latest Capcom news in our pre-recorded stream as part of Tokyo Game Show Online! The contents of the program will be announced at a later date.

Physical Event

Playable Demos

The contents of each demo will be announced at a later date.

Merchandise

e-Capcom is back again this year with a special store commemorating Tokyo Game Show 2024! The lineup is packed with special collabs and unique commemorative items

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles