Koira Releases April 17, 2025 for PS5 and PC

Publisher DON’T NOD and developer Studio Tolima announced the adventure game, Koira, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam on April 17, 2025.

View the gameplay trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

You wake far from the heart of the forest—from home. Somewhere in the distance, the sound of a puppy’s bark echoes through the trees. It sounds like it needs help. You get to your feet…

Koira is a wholesome tale of friendship where you and your new puppy traverse a musical forest, solve ancient puzzles, befriend woodland creatures, and try to find your way home.

Avoid danger along the way, as hunters lurk in the shadows…

Befriend a Puppy

Bond with your new friend: feed it, take care of it, and play with it!

Journey Through a Mysterious Forest

Traverse shaded groves, snowy hills, dark caves, and more.

Escape the Hunters, Protect Your Companion

Outsmart the relentless hunters using stealth and bravery.

Solve Puzzles

Support each other to restore an ancient forest and activate its mysterious monuments.

Make New Friends

Meet and help the animals of the forest.

