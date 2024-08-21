New Xbox Series X|S Models to Launch on October 15 - News

Microsoft announced the three new Xbox Series X and S models revealed in June will launch on October 15, with select countries to follow on October 19.

Pre-orders for the consoles will open today. The Xbox Series S – 1TB in Robot White is priced at $349, the Xbox Series X – 1TB Digital Edition in Robot White is priced at $449, and the Xbox Series X – 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition is priced at $599.

The consoles will be available in all current regions and markets Xbox hardware is available in - Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, Colombia, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, United Kingdom, and United States with the exception of Argentina, Brazil, Chile, India, Israel, Korea, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Turkey, and UAE, and console availability will vary by country.

