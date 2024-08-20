Medievalpunk Roguelike Reignbreaker Announced for PC - News

/ 222 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Thunderful Games and developer Studio Fizbin have announced medievalpunk roguelike action game, Reignbreaker, for PC via Steam.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In Reignbreaker, players wreak havoc on a dystopian kingdom as Clef, a child soldier turned anarchist rebel. From deep within the gothic sprawl of the Queen’s domain, Clef and a band of rebels dash and smash through legions of hostile high-tech medieval machines to breach the inner sanctums of the Bastion, a giant fortress where the unimaginable riches of the elite are stored. Players must plunder the coffers of the Bastion, smash the kingdom and become The Reignbreaker.

Reignbreaker presents players with a unique hand-drawn dungeoneering experience with stylish inspirations from punk, anime and pop culture. The medievalpunk roguelike features brutal and fast-paced combat with several unlockable variations of motorized Javelins, Clef’s weapon of choice. Equal parts weapon and lockpick, the Javelin is a deadly tool used to fight machines, open doors and override traps. With a strong femme protagonist, eccentric characters and a seductive story about uprising and rebellion, Reignbreaker delivers an unforgettable power fantasy about smashing an oppressive system and returning power to the people.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles