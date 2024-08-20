Black Myth: Wukong Debuts in 1st on the Steam Charts - Sales

Black Myth: Wukong has debuted in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 34, 2024, which ended August 20, 2024.

There were three other new releases in the top 10 this week with Sins of a Solar Empire II debuting in third place, shapez 2 debuting in seventh place, Crime Scene Cleaner debuting in eighth place.

The Steam Deck remained in second place, Cyberpunk 2077 re-entered the top 10 in fourth place, and pre-orders for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 dropped one spot to fifth place.

Cult of the Lamb re-entered the top 10 in sixth place, Elden Ring fell from third to ninth place, and Persona 5 Royal rounds out the top 10.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Black Myth: Wukong - NEW Steam Deck Sins of a Solar Empire II - NEW Cyberpunk 2077 Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 - Pre-orders Cult of the Lamb shapez 2 - NEW Crime Scene Cleaner - NEW Elden Ring Persona 5 Royal

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Black Myth: Wukong - NEW Counter-Strike 2 PUBG: Battlegrounds Steam Deck Once Human Sins of a Solar Empire II - NEW Cyberpunk 2077 Dota 2 Naraka: Bladepoint Apex Legends

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

