Sky Oceans: Wings for Hire Releases October 10 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC

Publisher PQube and developer Octeto Studios announced the JRPG, Sky Oceans: Wings for Hire, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on October 10.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Set in the open skies, experience adrenaline-filled turn-based dogfights as you take the role of captain and unite a party of rag-tag sky pirates setting upon an unforgettable, touching journey.

Relive a Golden Era of Classic JRPGs with a touching, heartfelt narrative about the search for purpose and building friendships that last a lifetime.

– As head of your crew, you must recruit new members and secure enough resources for your fleet! Stylistic, Strategic Turn-Based Dog-Fights! – Tactically plan attacks and adapt your strategy as you clash with adversaries in the open blue skies!

– Tactically plan attacks and adapt your strategy as you clash with adversaries in the open blue skies! Gather Resources and Upgrade Your Airships! – Upgrade your crew with new special abilities as you progress through a winding narrative! Manage resources and expand your airship departments as new characters join your band of pirates.

– Upgrade your crew with new special abilities as you progress through a winding narrative! Manage resources and expand your airship departments as new characters join your band of pirates. A Beautiful Ghibli-Esque World, Filled With Wonder – Stunning Japanese animation inspired visuals make for diverse environments and memorable character design. Discover new towns and cultures, and help solve local problems to gain their support and loyalty.

Original Orchestral Soundtrack – A beautifully orchestrated original soundtrack accompanies you along your journey.

Experience an Unforgettable Coming-of-Age Tale

Centuries have passed since The Great Scattering, a cataclysmic event that shattered the surface of the planet, throwing large portions of land toward the skies, and destroying most of the human civilization in the process.

Remnants of the planet are still found within the atmosphere, where humanity has formed new tribes and adapted to live up in the skies… Take the role of Glenn Windwalker, a young and tenacious captain who yearns for exploration as he is thrust into an adventure of a lifetime…

Take to the Open Skies and Explore a Stunning, Vibrant World…

Command your air fleet through the boundless expanse of Sky Oceans, traversing awe-inspiring locations as you undertake diverse missions and challenges. Discover concealed treasures and precious resources along the way, guiding your journey to new heights of adventure and exploration.

Discover Beautiful Ghibli-Esque Towns

Stunning Ghibli-inspired visuals bring to life diverse environments rich in detail, complemented by memorable character designs. As you explore, you’ll uncover new towns and immerse yourself in various cultures, each with its own unique charm and challenges.

By helping to solve local problems, you’ll earn the support and loyalty of the inhabitants, deepening your connection to the world and its people. Discover the stories behind each community and witness how your actions shape their futures!

Clash in Stylistic, Strategic Turn-Based Dogfights!

Clash with adversaries in the open skies in thrilling dogfights, beautifully rendered with gorgeous, screen-popping UI elements. Tactically choose your attacks or take the option to evade incoming fire from your enemies!

After extensive battles in the skies, it is important to maintain your team’s safety. Upgrade your team’s offensive and defensive power with extra weapons, reinforced equipment, and agility improvements to help you survive!

Recruit Crew Members and Form Unbreakable Bonds

Recruit your very own crew of swash-buckling Sky Pirates one by one. Each unique member comes with a diverse background, strengths, weaknesses, likes, and dislikes… It is up to you to keep them happy for bonus efficiency in battles!

As Captain, heartfelt conversations with your crew will shape their perceptions of you. Carefully managing your crew is essential!

Collect Money and Resources to Bolster Your Airships!

Upgrade your crew with new special abilities as you progress through a winding narrative! Manage resources and expand your airship departments as new characters join your band of pirates.

