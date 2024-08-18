Bully Rated for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Bully (Canis Canem Edit) has been rated for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in Taiwan by the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee.

Bully first released for the PlayStation 2 in October 2006, for the Xbox 360 and Wii in March 2008, for PC in October 2008, and for iOS and Android in December 2016.

The PS2 version of the game is available to play on the PlayStation 4 via emulation.

