Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded Gameplay Trailer Released - News

posted 3 hours ago

IO Interactive has released the first gameplay trailer for Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded.

The game is "coming soon" to the Meta Quest 3 for $29.99. Pre-orders are now open and include a 10 percent discount.

View the gameplay trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded, Agent 47 returns as the world’s top assassin for the most important contracts of his entire career.

Key Features:

Dual wielding: HITMAN 3 VR: Reloaded introduces dual-wielding, allowing players to use a weapon or item in each hand, adding a new dimension of gameplay.

New art style: See Agent 47 in a whole new light with a new visual style that enhances the immersive experience.

Overhauled user interface: HITMAN 3’s UI has been updated for VR, ensuring intuitive control and navigation as Agent 47.

Improved movement options: HITMAN 3 VR: Reloaded offers fluid and natural movement options, making it easier than ever to navigate complex environments with speed and stealth.

Plus many more improvements: From visual enhancements to refined gameplay mechanics, this is the most immersive untethered HITMAN VR experience to date, ensuring both HITMAN veterans and new players alike can enjoy the ultimate virtual reality assassination experience.

