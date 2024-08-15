REPLACED Gets 13-Minute Gameplay Overview Video - News

Publisher Coatsink and developer Sad Cat Studios have released a 13-minute gameplay overview video for the science-fiction retro-futuristic action platformer, REPLACED.

REPLACED will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, and Xbox Game Pass.

