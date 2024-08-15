Hollowbody Releases September 12 for PC - News

Developer Headware Games announced the survival horror game, Hollowbody, will launch for PC via Steam and GOG on September 12.

Set in the near-future, amongst the urban decay of a long abandoned British city, Hollowbody is a dystopian love letter to survival horror. Its grimy, detailed environments exude an oppressive, cloying atmosphere, while its tight, tense gameplay effortlessly evokes classics of the genre. A mysterious and disturbing tech-noir narrative complements the experience across the game’s four to five-hour playtime.

Players take control of Mica, an unlicensed black market shipper who will stop at nothing to find her missing partner. After her hover crashes deep within the exclusion zone, she is left alone and stranded with limited resources at her disposal. She will have to push her way through the zone, solve environmental puzzles, manage resources and fight for her life as she tries to find a way to escape beyond the wall.

She needs to find a way out. Call for evac, scale the walls. Something. Anything. Survive.

Features:

Classic survival horror gameplay inspired by early 2000s horror titles.

Cinematic blend of dynamic and fixed camera angles.

Logic puzzles, resource management and limited combat with a focus on narrative and exploration.

An emphasis on strong world building set in a dystopian near-future.

Carefully paced save points ensure tension is maintained whilst respecting the player’s time.

Difficulty options to aid players who prefer exploration over combat.

Post-game unlocks and features.

