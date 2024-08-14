Gamescom Opening Night Live Confirmed to Have 'New Game Announcements' - News

Geoff Keighley has revealed multiple games that will be featured during Gamescom Opening Night Live, as well as confirmed there will be "new game announcements" during the showcase.

The list of confirmed games includes Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Monster Hunter Wilds, MARVEL Rivals, Dune Awakening, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and Sid Meier's Civilization VII.

Gamescom Opening Night Live will stream live on August 20 at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm UK / 8pm CEST on YouTube and Twitch. A pre-show has also been confirmed.

Yes, there will be new game announcements. — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 13, 2024

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

