PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Classics for August 2024 Announced

Sony Interactive Entertainment on the PlayStation Blog has revealed the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog games for August 2024.

The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Game Catalog and Classics will be available from Tuesday, August 20.

The PlayStation Plus monthly games for August 2024 are currently available and includes LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga for the PS5 and PS4, Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach for the PS5 and PS4, and Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knight for the PS4.

Check out the latest information below:

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium | Game Catalog

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt | PS4, PS5

You are Geralt of Rivia, mercenary monster slayer. Before you stands a war-torn, monster-infested continent you can explore at will. Your current contract? Tracking down Ciri — the Child of Prophecy, a living weapon that can alter the shape of the world. The PS5 version of the game has been enhanced with numerous visual and technical improvements, including vastly improved level of detail, faster loading times, a range of community created and newly developed mods for the game, real-time ray tracing, 3D audio support, and more.

Wild Hearts Standard Edition | PS5

Wild Hearts is a unique twist on the hunting genre where technology gives you a fighting chance against fearsome beasts infused with the ferocious power of nature itself. Take on these creatures alone or hunt with friends in seamless co-op. Developed by Omega Force, the Japanese studio behind the Dynasty Warriors franchise and in partnership with EA Originals, Wild Hearts takes you on an epic adventure set in a fantasy world inspired by feudal Japan.

Cult of the Lamb | PS4, PS5

Cult of the Lamb casts players in the role of a possessed lamb saved from annihilation by an ominous stranger who must repay their debt by building a loyal following in his name. Start your own cult in a land of false prophets, venturing out into diverse and mysterious regions to build a loyal community of woodland worshippers and spread your Word to become the one true cult. Explore a sprawling, randomly generated world, fight off hordes of enemies and defeat rival cult leaders in order to absorb their power and assert your cult’s dominance.

Ride 5 | PS5

Rev up your engine and get ready to hit the track with RIDE 5. An adrenaline-filled gaming experience that is so authentic it will make you feel like you’re truly racing at break-neck speed. Find your favorite bikes and check out new ones in the ultimate motorcycle game! Race on over 35 tracks and collect more than 200 bikes from world-renowned manufacturers, each element is designed to feel like you’re riding a real bike.

Watch Dogs 2* | PS4

Play as Marcus Holloway, a brilliant young hacker living in the birthplace of the tech revolution, the San Francisco Bay Area. Team up with Dedsec, a notorious group of hackers, to execute the biggest hack in history take down ctOS 2.0, an invasive operating system being used by criminal masterminds to monitor and manipulate citizens on a massive scale.

*PlayStation Plus re-release.

Sword Art Online: Last Recollection | PS4, PS5

The culmination of the Sword Art Online game series, Last Recollection features the largest roster of SAO playable characters and sub scenarios! Based on Sword Art Online’s War of Underworld anime arc, a new story unfolds with tough challenges that await our beloved hero, Kirito, and his new friends. Players will unmask the Dark Knight and find out if Kirito and the crew will survive the relentless battling against the forces of the Dark Territory.

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker* | PS4

The Naruto franchise is back with a brand new experience in Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker. This new game lets gamers battle as a team of 4 to compete against other teams online! Graphically, Shinobi Striker is also built from the ground up in a completely new graphic style. Lead your team and fight online to see who the best ninjas are!

*PlayStation Plus re-release.

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris | PS4

Set in Underworld, an expansive world introduced in the Sword Art Online anime, Kirito sets out on adventure in the series’ latest RPG. Enjoy seamless, action-packed real-time battles using a combination of sword skills, sacred arts, and your favorite SAO characters.

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet | PS4

Experience an original story where you are the protagonist in the world of Gun Gale Online. Create your own avatar and explore devastated lands while experiencing exciting third person shooting in this action RPG. Encounter enemies and run into new and familiar faces from the Sword Art Online series. Journey through a world of guns where after a chance encounter you’ll gain the help of a very rare AI, ArFA-Sys.

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization | PS4

2026, Sword Art: Origin, a new VRMMORPG has emerged. Kirito meets a mysterious NPC and receives a cryptic message. This game, though familiar to him, is not the same as the one he escaped years ago. Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization features a massive expansive world, multiplayer mode to enjoy the game with three other players online, and embodies its MMORPG origins thanks to its MMORPG-like interface, 16-character teams and fierce raid Boss battles.

PlayStation Premium | PS VR2 & Classics

Vacation Simulator** | PS VR2

The year is 2060. Following record enrollment in the Job Simulator, robots set out to uncover what else humans did besides ‘job’. After years of balancing buoyancy levels, cataloguing campfire chronicles, and securing ski slope safety protocols, their research led to the creation of a rough approximation of ‘not jobbing’: the Vacation Simulator. The latest VR sensation from the creators of platinum hit Job Simulator! Welcome to the Vacation Simulator: a rough approximation of vacation inspired by real human NOT JOBBING. Reallocate your bandwidth and get ready to splash, s’more, snowball, and selfie your way to optimal relaxation.

**PlayStation Plus Game Catalog version includes the PS VR2 and PS VR versions of the game.

TimeSplitters | PS4, PS5

TimeSplitters is a renowned PS2 first-person shooter series that plunges players into an epic battle against the malevolent TimeSplitters, a race dwelling outside of time and space. The game features a rich 18 level single-player campaign, taking players through pivotal historical moments, from ancient civilisations to futuristic landscapes, battling the TimeSplitters to alter history’s course. The game also includes an exhilarating local multiplayer mode for up to four players.

TimeSplitters 2 | PS4, PS5

This PS2 sequel expands on every front, offering faster-paced action, richer storytelling, and diverse graphical styles across nine thrilling time-traveling adventures. From the lawless Wild West to the neon-lit streets of Neo Tokyo, each era boasts its own atmosphere and challenges. Choose from over 100 characters, including original favorites, historical figures, and new personalities bursting with charm. Immerse yourself in a captivating single-player and local cooperative story mode, and enjoy 2-4 player split-screen action. Engage in frantic battles across dynamic maps and game modes, whether cooperating in missions or competing in intense deathmatches.

TimeSplitters: Future Perfect | PS4, PS5

Play as Sergeant Cortez, embarking on a time-bending journey across past, present, and future to thwart the sinister TimeSplitters in this PS2 sequel of the acclaimed series. Explore diverse environments from ancient temples to futuristic cities, each with unique challenges and visual splendor. Local multiplayer shines with cooperative and competitive modes, offering classic deathmatches, objective-based challenges, and innovative gameplay that tests strategy and reflexes.

Sword Art Online: Lost Song*** | PS4

Journey into the world of ALfheim Online for the very first time! Join Kirito as he ventures online to explore Svart Alfheim, a brand-new area of ALfheim Online, the floating world comprised of continents led by The Floating City of Ryne. This PS3 title’s original storyline includes new and returning characters and exclusive environments in the ultimate Virtual Reality universe! Sword Art Online: Lost Song features all-new Aerial Battles and plenty of customization features. Link Start into the Sword Art Online world and join your favorite dual-wielding player, Kirito, on the greatest adventure yet!

*PlayStation Plus Game Catalog lineup may differ per region. Please check your PlayStation Store when the lineup releases.

***Sword Art Online: Lost Song is available as a streaming version only.

