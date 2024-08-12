aNCHOR Announces Strategy RPG Muv-Luv Tactics - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 312 Views
aNCHOR has announced a Strategy RPG based on Muv-Luv with a tentative title of Muv-Luv Tactics.
More information on the game will be released at a later date, including details on a crowdfunding campaign.
View the teaser trailer below:
本日、MUV-LUVシリーズ完全新作— MUV-LUV TACTICS(仮)【公式】 (@Muvluv_TCS) August 12, 2024
『MUV-LUV：TACTICS(仮)』
の情報を公開！
随時、最新情報を公開します！
ぜひ応援、フォローをお願い致します！#マブタク #マブラヴタクティクス #マブラヴ pic.twitter.com/c1yHhKEQwN
