aNCHOR Announces Strategy RPG Muv-Luv Tactics - News

posted 4 hours ago

aNCHOR has announced a Strategy RPG based on Muv-Luv with a tentative title of Muv-Luv Tactics.

More information on the game will be released at a later date, including details on a crowdfunding campaign.

View the teaser trailer below:

