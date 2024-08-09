Under Defeat Releases in the Fall for PS5, PS4, and Switch, Later for Xbox and PC - News

Publisher Clear River Games and City Connection have announced the shoot 'em up, Under Defeat, will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch in the Americas and Europe in the Fall, and at a later date for the Xbox and PC via Steam.

The game first released for the arcade in Japan in October 2005, for the Dreamcast in Japan in March 2006, for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 in 2012.

Read details on the game below:

Under Defeat plunges the gamer into an alternative history where all-out war has erupted across the fictional “continent” and players battle against their mortal enemies “The Union” in a nail-biting fight for survival.

The development of this new release is being handled by City Connection, valued partner of Clear River Games, under supervision by Takehiro Eda and Zerodiv Fukushima Factory, renowned in the shooter community for their high-quality ports of classic games.

Originally released in Japanese arcades in 2005 via G.rev‘s arcade release, Under Defeat has the player assume control of a weapon laden helicopter as they maneuver across a semi-isometric playfield taking on a non-stop barrage of enemy airborne and ground-based combat vehicles. Renowned for its impressive 3D graphics and high intensity gameplay, Under Defeat now arrives on modern console platforms with no less than three game modes designed to suit the gamers’ preference and supervised by G.rev.

Arcade Mode faithfully replicates the original arcade experience, presenting the game in a 4:3 ratio and a pseudo vertical screen, for the purest possible representation of the game. New Order Mode adapts the game for modern displays, transforming the adrenaline packed shooting action to widescreen 16:9 ratio, and New Order Mode+ brings a host of additional elements to the game, not least being a “WARNING GAUGE,” which adds a risk/reward mechanic to assist the player as they shoot, bomb and swerve through the hordes of enemy invaders. All modes have access to a choice of four unique helicopters to pilot into battle, each with different attributes and weapon systems. In addition, this new release also features newly added practice features for each mode, along with a choice of all three existing soundtracks, and a new Boosted soundtrack by video game music veteran, Shinji Hosoe (Ridge Racer series, Tekken series, etc.) and his company, Super Sweep.

