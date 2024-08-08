Valfaris: Mecha Therion Releases August 29 for All Major Consoles - News

Publisher Big Sugar and developer Steel Mantis announced side-scrolling shoot ’em up game, Valfaris: Mecha Therion, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on August 29.

The game first released for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG in November 2023.

Read details on the game below:

Therion returns as the hunt for Lord Vroll continues. Pilot an advanced machine of death and destruction in this explosive 2.5D side-scrolling shoot ’em up, and sequel to the critically acclaimed Valfaris. Strap in and unleash mecha hell!

After escaping Valfaris, Therion’s hunt for the evil Lord Vroll has taken him across the galaxy. As the final, inevitable showdown looms, Therion harnesses the awesome combat ability of his secret weapon—Mecha Therion!

A formidable suit of weaponized metal, Mecha Therion can be equipped with an array of devastating firepower, including enemy eviscerating favorites such as Bringer of Mayhem, Skysplitter, and Therion’s trademark Hellwraith.

Features:

Strap in and unleash mecha hell!

Fight through multiple levels of hostile alien territory.

Master a range of Melee, Ballistic, and Destroyer class weapons.

Configure your Mecha loadout with your favorite weapon combos.

Earn Blood Metal to upgrade weapons and add-ons.

