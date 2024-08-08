Misao 2024 HD Remaster Announced for PC - News

Publisher PLAYISM and developer Hitodenashi no Kuukan have announced Misao 2024 HD Remaster for PC Steam. It will launch on August 14 for $9.99.

The game is a remaster of 2017's horror adventure game, Misao: Definitive Edition, which was itself a release of a 2011 freeware game.

View the release trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Misao is a horror-adventure game in which you search for a young girl who has disappeared in a cursed school. As the protagonist, you must explore a school plagued by unnatural phenomena and uncover the truth behind what happened to Misao.

The Story

Just three months ago, a young girl went missing. Her name is Misao. She was a classmate of the player’s character. Quiet and reclusive, this plain girl was often the target of bullies.

Since the day she disappeared, rumors spread throughout the school of unnatural phenomena. The children called it “Misao’s curse”…

When the rumors were proven to be true, the school had already transformed into another world overrun by horrifying supernatural beings.

The Characters

The students trapped in the Other World run in fear from the supernatural beings, and end up confessing about their relationships with Misao as a result.

Residents of the realm (or at least, you think they are) might also lend you a hand during your exploration…

Overcome Deadly Obstacles

The Other World is infested with aggressive monsters and death traps. Who put them here, and for what purpose…?

Even you, the protagonist, are not immune to these obstacles.

Making even a single wrong decision could cost you your life.

Overcome them all to reach the end. Will it be an exit, or a way to quell the monsters?

Crimson Eyes

Use the Crimson Eyes to highlight places you’ve already investigated before.

They can also reveal the strange creature known as Li’l Miscreant, who hides somewhere in the otherworldly school…

