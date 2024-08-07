Meta Shuts Down The Order: 1886 and Lone Echo Developer Ready at Dawn Studios - News

Meta has shut down developer Ready at Dawn Studios.

The studio was established in 2003 and acquired by Meta in 2020 to develop virtual reality games for the Oculus Rift.

Meta states this doesn't mean there will be more cuts for its other first-party studios and the company is still committed to developing VR games.

Ready at Dawn employees are being encouraged by Meta to apply for other roles in Oculus Studios and Meta wants to retain as many developers as possible.

Ready at Dawn in recent years developed the Echo series for the Oculus Rift, while beforehand developed The Order: 1886 for the PlayStation 4, Daxter, God of War: Ghost of Sparta, and God of War: Chains of Olympus for the PSP, the Wii port of Okami, and more.

