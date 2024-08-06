Concord Animated Trailer Features Emari, Bazz, and Vale - News

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Firewalk Studios have released a new animated trailer for the upcoming player-versus-player multiplayer First-person shooter, Concord.

"Emari, Bazz, and Vale are delivering a highly sought out item when they encounter a group of unfriendly guards," reads the description to the trailer.

View the trailer below:

Concord will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on August 23.

