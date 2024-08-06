Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Headed to PS4 and Xbox One on September 17 - News

/ 444 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Respawn Entertainment announced Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 17 for $49.99.

The game has been available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and EA App since April 2023.

The critically acclaimed #StarWarsJediSurvivor is coming to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on September 17, 2024!



Pre-order now!



Xbox ➡️ https://t.co/wFlNBQefB2



PlayStation ➡️ https://t.co/EduLFc6RMK pic.twitter.com/dhhrrcc4Kh — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) August 6, 2024

Read details on the game below:

The story of Cal Kestis continues in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, a third person galaxy-spanning action–adventure game from Respawn Entertainment, developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. This narratively-driven, single player title picks up five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and follows Cal’s increasingly desperate fight as the galaxy descends further into darkness. Pushed to the edges of the galaxy by the Empire, Cal will find himself surrounded by threats new and familiar. As one of the last surviving Jedi Knights, Cal is driven to make a stand during the galaxy’s darkest times—but how far is he willing to go to protect himself, his crew, and the legacy of the Jedi Order?

Continue Cal’s Journey

No longer a Padawan, Cal has come into his own and grown into a powerful Jedi Knight. Carrying the memories and expectations of the Jedi Order with him, his crusade against the Empire has only become more perilous. The Dark Times are closing in – with enemies new and familiar surrounding him, Cal will need to decide how far he’s willing to go to save those closest to him.

Go Beyond Your Training

The cinematic combat system returns with additional Force abilities and new lightsaber fighting styles. Creatively leverage all these abilities and weapons to strategically take on an expanded host of enemies, sizing up strengths and weaknesses while cleverly utilizing your training to overcome your opponents and solve the mysteries that lay in your path.

Explore an Untamed Galaxy

Discover new planets and familiar frontiers in the Star Wars galaxy, each with unique biomes, challenges, and enemies. Master new skills, equipment, and abilities that will augment the ways you explore, fight, and roam.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles