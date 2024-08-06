Xbox Game Pass Adds Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Creatures of Ava, and Mafia: Definitive Edition - News

Microsoft has announced three more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Creatures of Ava, and Mafia: Definitive Edition.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Coming Soon

Creatures of Ava (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – August 7

Available on day one with Game Pass! Let your empathy guide you as you play an exciting action-adventure, creature-saver game. Understand and tame the creatures of Ava and let them lead you through a variety of ecosystems – all in the hopes of saving the planet from a life-consuming infection.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 8

Your favorite marsupial, Crash Bandicoot, is coming to Game Pass! He’s enhanced, entranced and ready-to-dance with the N. Sane Trilogy collection. Spin, jump, wump and repeat as you take on the epic challenges and adventures through the three games that started it all, Crash Bandicoot, Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back and Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped. Relive all your favorite Crash moments in their fully remastered graphical glory and get ready to put some umph in your wump!

Mafia: Definitive Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 13

Mafia: Definitive Edition is a cinematic third-person shooter that tells the story of Tommy Angelo, a hardworking cab driver who becomes embedded in the brutal world of organized crime in 1930s America.

In Case You Missed It

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (Console and PC) – Available now

In the direct sequel to the record-breaking Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Captain Price and Task Force 141 face off against the ultimate threat. Game Pass members can also experience an all-out brawl in Season 5 with new core 6v6 maps, new weapons, cosmetic rewards and more! Learn more about Season 5 over at the Call of Duty blog.

Unlock Valorant Benefits for Xbox Series X|S and PC with Game Pass

Valorant is a 5v5 round-based tactical shooter where you outwit, outplay, and outshine your competition using dynamic abilities and ultra-stylish Agents. Game Pass members can link their Riot Account to unlock all current agents, day-one access to new agents as they’re released, and a 20% match XP boost to Battle Pass and Event content. Learn more on Xbox Wire

Xbox Cloud Gaming on Amazon Fire TV Devices

Game Pass Ultimate members in over 25 countries are now able to play games directly from the Xbox app on select Amazon Fire TV devices through Xbox Cloud Gaming (beta), bringing more ways to play Xbox on more devices and enjoy your favorite games.

DLC / Game Updates

No Man’s Sky: Worlds Part I – Available now

The latest free update to No Man’s Sky, Worlds Part I (version 5.0), ushers in an entire universe refresh, bringing huge leaps in water and cloud quality, as well as increased planetary variety, new gameplay features, and more! Learn more about this refresh on Xbox Wire.

Dead by Daylight: 2v8 Game Mode – Available until August 8

Double the trouble, for the first time ever eight survivors face two killers in this new extreme game mode. Survivors can choose from four new classes, each with their own predefined loadouts. Maps have three exits, and three hatches will appear when only two Survivors are left standing in the trial. But beware, hooks have been replaced with a frightening new sacrificial device: the Cage of Corruption.

Sea of Thieves: Season 13 – Available now

Seize Flameheart’s flagship, the Burning Blade, in the latest boss fight to sail the Sea of Thieves! Rain fire on your foes with a skeleton crew at your command, gathering tribute in Flameheart’s name – or raid his new Skeleton Camps and take the treasures for yourself…

Sea of Thieves: Mayhem Ship Bundle – Available now

The Mayhem Ship Bundle returns to the Sea of Thieves via the Pirate Emporium! Crew up and cause chaos with this sunny symbol of anarchy – or simply sail about and share whatever claptrap is on your mind knowing you’re looking good while doing it.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Every month new content is available for Game Pass Ultimate members. Find new Perks in the Game Pass section of your Xbox console, Xbox Game Pass mobile app, or Xbox app for Windows PC.

Stampede Racing Royale: Game Pass Starter Kit – Available now

Join the herd in style! Kit out your kart with the Xbox KartCore 3000 Wrap, update your avatar with the Xbox Pic and get a head start with 25,000 coins!

Sea of Thieves: Ebon Rapier Pack – Available now

Cut a dashing figure with this collection of highly prized items! The Ebon Rapier, Obsidian Pocket Watch and Obsidian Figurehead are sure to set you apart from the crowd.

Naraka Bladepoint:Aeon Bundle – Available now

Grab free bonus cosmetics and boosts to help you in this fast-paced melee fighting game. Claim Xbox headgear, new season treasures, legendary skin trial bundle and more in the new Perks Bundle. Get a boost start in new season with the help of experience boost cards!

Leaving August 15

There’s still some time left to jump into the following games leaving soon! If you’re not ready to say goodbye quite yet, you can save up to 20% on your purchase and keep them in your library.

Airborne Kingdoms (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Offworld Trading Company (PC)

(PC) Shadow Warrior 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (Cloud, Console, and PC)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

