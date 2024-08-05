Mobile Developer Jam City Lays Off Around 85 Employees - News

Mobile developer Jam City has been hit with layoffs, according to a Jam City representative who spoke with Polygon's Nicole Carpenter.

The representative stated that 10 percent of staff, at Jam City have been laid off, or around 85 employees.

"After a challenging 2023, industry analysts predicted an upward trend for gaming in 2024," said Jam City CEO Josh Yguado in an email sent to employees. "While we have seen moderate improvements in some areas, the overall upward trend has not materialized as expected.

"Projections indicate these conditions will continue for some time, with improvements not expected until the second half of 2025."

