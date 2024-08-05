Multiple Fairy Tail Games Announced as Part of Indie Game Guild - News

Lab ahs has announced Fairy Tail Indie Game Guild, which is includes multiple new Fairy Tail games from independent developers.

Fairy Tail: Dungeons will launch on August 26 for PC via Steam and Fairy Tail: Beach Volleyball Havoc will launch on September 16 for PC via Steam, while Fairy Tail: Birth of Magic will release at a later date for PC via Steam.

View the Fairy Tail Indie Game Guild trailer below:

Read details on the games below:

Fairy Tail: Dungeons

Fairy Tail: Dungeons sets the characters of the Fairy Tail series exploring a dungeon using only a limited number of moves and a strategically built deck of skill cards to take down foes as they make for the deepest depths.

Features an All-New Story

One day, Natsu and Happy discover a mysterious door has suddenly appeared below the guild. Inside, they find a strange, expansive dungeon that saps all intruders of their powers. With no means to defend themselves, the two seem doomed until an Exceed called Labi comes to their aid. Once they hear about Labi’s missing friend, Natsu and Happy decide to head for the deepest depths themselves.

Labyrinth (Solo Dungeon)

Use the cards in your deck to attack, defend, cast magic, and more. Power up your deck further with cards won in battle or found in treasure chests. Use cards in a specific order to activate Magic Chains for punishing amounts of damage.

Explore the solo dungeon and unlock powerful skills before your lantern goes out. If you’re lucky, you might even run into fellow guild members who can join up with you!

Even if you fall in battle, the points you earn exploring will unlock amulets which will aid in future runs through the dungeon. Don’t let defeat stop you. Try and try again!

Characters

Each character has their own fighting style and fortes. Discover how to use each effectively and earn the upper hand in battle.

Labyrinth Depths (Team Dungeon)

Form a team with three characters you’ve trained in the solo dungeon, and dive deep into the depths. Find tomes inside to power up your team’s stats. Don’t miss out on the final boss—an original character illustrated by Fairy Tail creator Hiro Mashima himself!

Music

Features a soundtrack produced by Secret of Mana composer Hiroki Kikuta. The world of Fairy Tail comes alive through Celtic-inspired sounds that add a vibrant backdrop to the battles and story scenes.

Fairy Tail: Beach Volleyball Havoc

Fairy Tail: Beach Volleyball Havoc is a competitive, chaotic, action-packed, magic-loaded beach volleyball game featuring characters from the Fairy Tail series!

The Kingdom of Fiore’s annual beach volleyball tournament is underway. But once mages from all over Ishgar show up, things get heated and the whole tournament is thrown into chaos…

Join in on the Absurdity of Magic-filled Beach Volleyball as Things Go Quickly Haywire!

Take part in thrilling and intense two-versus-two matches with easy-to-follow controls! Coordinate with your partner to hit your opponents with powerful magic strikes! Finish matches to unlock new characters and illustrated art.

32 Mages Are Here and Ready for Some Volleyball!

Mages from Fairy Tail, Sabertooth, Lamia Scale, Blue Pegasus, and guilds all across the continent have come together! Select two from among a huge 32 roster to form your very own beach volleyball team!

Unleash Your Magic and Wreak Havoc on the Court!

Use 100 different types of magic to go all out and stir up complete pandemonium and a whole lot of laughter!

Play With Up to Four Players. Remote Play Together Supported!

Use controllers to play locally with up to four players! Or use Steam’s Remote Play Together feature to play together online.

Fairy Tail: Birth of Magic

Fairy Tail: Birth of Magic (provisional title) is a magic fighting game with the concept of “creating” unique original magic and magic showdowns. It is currently in active development, and details will be published as they are known.

