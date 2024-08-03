Fate/hollow ataraxia REMASTERED Announced for Switch and PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 25 minutes ago / 62 Views
Publisher Aniplex and developer TYPE-MOON have announced Fate/hollow ataraxia REMASTERED for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.
View the announcement trailer below:
「Fate/hollow ataraxia REMASTERED」がSteam・Nintendo Switch向けに制作決定。— 【公式】「Fate/stay night REMASTERED」 (@Fate_SN_Game) August 3, 2024
続報をお楽しみにお待ちください。
制作決定映像はこちら
→https://t.co/89pflKcGau#Fate pic.twitter.com/IYei4pBQPJ
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
There are no comments to display.