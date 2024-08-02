Avowed Officially Delayed to February 18, 2025 - News

Following a report that Avowed had been delayed to 2025, Xbox and Obsidian Entertainment have announced the RPG will now launch on February 18, 2025 in order to help spread out the upcoming first-part Xbox lineup.

"So many games coming! As such, we're moving Avowed to Feb 18, 2025 to give players’ backlogs some breathing room," reads a tweet from the official Xbox Twitter account.

"Stay tuned for more from our games across Activision, Blizzard, Bethesda & Xbox Game Studios at gamescom, including our Aug 23 livestream for a look at Avowed."

The upcoming 2024 slate of first-party Xbox releases includes World of Warcraft: The War Within expansion on August 26, Age of Mythology: Retold on September 4, Ara: History Untold on September 24, Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred expansion on October 8, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on October 25, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 on November 19, as well as another three scheduled for 2024 that don't have a release date yet - Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Starfield: Shattered Space expansion, and Towerborne.

The current lineup of first-party Xbox games announced for 2025 includes Avowed, South of Midnight, Doom: The Dark Ages, and Fable.

