Rumor: Avowed Delayed to Early 2025
Obsidian Entertainment's Avowed has reportedly been delayed from Fall 2024 to early 2025, according to The Verge's Tom Warren in a new Notepad post.
"I’m hearing that Obsidian is about to announce an Avowed delay to early 2025," said Warren. "Obsidian accidentally revealed earlier this year that it was targeting a November launch, but with Xbox exclusive S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 delayed to November, things are getting stacked for Xbox games in the all-important holiday season.
"I understand Avowed is in good shape, this is more a matter of wanting to give the game breathing room outside of a very busy period for Xbox Game Pass. We’re still waiting to see if Bethesda’s Indiana Jones game manages to make its planned December release, too."
The current lineup of first-party Xbox games and third-party exclusives scheduled for later this year includes Age of Mythology: Retold on September 4, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on October 25, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 on November 19, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl on November 20, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle rumored for December, and the Starfield Shattered Space expansion.
scoops: Microsoft Teams is finally cleaning up chats and channels with a new UI. I'm also hearing that Xbox employees are back under one roof, and we are about to hear about a slight Avowed delay. It's all in Notepad this week, live now for subscribers 👇https://t.co/fGfyrowowL— Tom Warren (@tomwarren) August 1, 2024
Xbox actually delaying their game to give it breathing room amongst other major releases and they'll seem to finally have a Q1 presence?!? What a weird concept lol
I’m highly skeptical of the claim they’re delaying it to next year because there’s a game with a 3 month paid exclusivity period(Stalker 2) releasing the same month.
Xbox's current holiday schedule is already overly packed. Indiana Jones, CoD on Game Pass, MS Flight Simulator 2024, Starfield: Shattered Space expansion, Towerborne, Age of Mythology: Retold, Ara: History Untold, and they have the marketing rights to Dragon Age: The Veilguard. A fantasy Action RPG that majority of gamers will move towards over Avowed, another fantasy Action RPG, since Dragon Age is a huge IP and Avowed, while not actually a new IP, will not have the popularity that a Dragon Age would.
Then there's Stalker 2 that will also take up marketing time as a timed exclusive. 3 months or not, it's been part of Xbox marketing for several years now, and will be featured at Xbox's Gamescom booth. So there's too much as is. Plus, Xbox doesn't usually have a Q1 presence. Which, with the amount of games Xbox will be publishing over the next 2 years, it'll be nice to spread those releases rather than moving them all into a single period.
Slight tangent…but man, if only those games were exclusive to Xbox hardware. Then maybe hardware wouldn’t be sinking as it is. Microsoft does have a strong line-up of games coming out this and next year. There’s no reason for hardware sales to be as weak as they are.
Only CoD and Dragon Age currently aren't. Stalker 2 is a known timed exclusive last we heard. Supposedly not everything is going multiplat according to Xbox "insiders"
Bad communication is what's led to so much of this speculation. Then again, as with all things Xbox these days, plans suddenly change xD also part of the bad communication.
(I’m including PC/Windows as “multiplat”…prolly should’ve been a little more clear. My bad.)