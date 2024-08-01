Rumor: Avowed Delayed to Early 2025 - News

Obsidian Entertainment's Avowed has reportedly been delayed from Fall 2024 to early 2025, according to The Verge's Tom Warren in a new Notepad post.

"I’m hearing that Obsidian is about to announce an Avowed delay to early 2025," said Warren. "Obsidian accidentally revealed earlier this year that it was targeting a November launch, but with Xbox exclusive S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 delayed to November, things are getting stacked for Xbox games in the all-important holiday season.

"I understand Avowed is in good shape, this is more a matter of wanting to give the game breathing room outside of a very busy period for Xbox Game Pass. We’re still waiting to see if Bethesda’s Indiana Jones game manages to make its planned December release, too."

The current lineup of first-party Xbox games and third-party exclusives scheduled for later this year includes Age of Mythology: Retold on September 4, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on October 25, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 on November 19, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl on November 20, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle rumored for December, and the Starfield Shattered Space expansion.

scoops: Microsoft Teams is finally cleaning up chats and channels with a new UI. I'm also hearing that Xbox employees are back under one roof, and we are about to hear about a slight Avowed delay. It's all in Notepad this week, live now for subscribers 👇https://t.co/fGfyrowowL — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) August 1, 2024

