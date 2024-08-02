Wreckfest 2 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Bugbear Entertainment have announced Wreckfest 2 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Ascend to the throne of full-contact racing by breaking the rules—and everything else—on your way to victory! Developer Bugbear went all out, rebuilding its true-to-life physics simulation engine to take full advantage of modern hardware. Wreckfest 2 features even higher crash fidelity, a deeper armor and damage system, more intricate component damage simulation and many more improvements across the board!

Get ready to witness the absolute best-in-class car destruction and truly epic moments of chaos, all with the signature vehicle handling from Wreckfest!

Destruction awaits on the ultimate driving playground!

Unmatched Racing Experience

Brace yourself for the most phenomenal full-contact racing action with no rules, just jaw dropping moments of chaos and destruction, powered by the completely overhauled physics engine. Race in intense head-to-head fights on high-speed circuits, face obstacles on crazy courses with jumps, intersections and oncoming traffic, or go for demolition domination in various derby arenas.

Awesome and Fully Customizable Cars

Forget pristine supercars: Our cars are old, dented and patched together. Each of them tells a story, and now you can tell your own by fully customizing your ride. The newly designed customization tool is incredibly powerful, enabling you to create the car of your dreams! Let your creativity run wild and share your designs with other racers and wreckers online.

Fully Revamped Game Modes

Play your way in the entirely reimagined career mode that supports every playstyle on your mission to become the true champion! Take it online and enjoy quick to find and smooth online races, powered by the new skill-based matchmaking system and server queues! And if you have a friend at home, try the brand new split screen mode for unbeatable local fun!

Challenges

Shake things up with special challenges putting you behind the steering wheel of unconventional vehicles that were definitely never supposed to end up on a racetrack! Various bite-sized scenarios will keep you hooked as you battle for the highest scores.

Tournaments

Earn unique rewards in time-limited events that will test not only your driving skills!

