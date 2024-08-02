Tattoo Tycoon Announced for PC - News

/ 130 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher HandyGames and developer CrazyBunch have announced Tattoo Tycoon for PC via Steam.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Tattuga Bay was once the heart of the tattoo scene, but today almost all parlors are closed. You take over the last remaining tattoo shop and turn it into a flourishing business, while making friends or enemies with other local characters, from weird customers, and troubled tattoo artists to the city’s most influential businessman, simply called “the Tycoon.”

Think Ink

Order furniture from INKEA and make your rooms look fresh to lure in more customers. Talk to them to find out what they really like and what to avoid. Only then can you offer them a tattoo design they cannot refuse.

You’ll need a steady hand to get ink into skin and not hurt your customers (too much) in the process. Beauty is pain, but the happier they are with your work, the bigger the tip.

Night and Day

Time is money. You decide when to open and close your shop and how to spend your limited time and energy to meet the new challenges of each new day.

Practice your skills and styles, hire new employees, and manage the day-to-day life of a tattoo artist.

Customized to Each Customer

Everyone has their own interests. You’ll need a wide range of tattoos, decorations, and related products like skincare, t-shirts, and posters. People might also want coffee, a cool drink, or some snacks as well as comfortable seating while they wait for their turn to get a tattoo.

To help you manage your ever-expanding customer base, you must assemble a capable team of specialists who can cover the different steps when working with a customer.

A Personal Story

You design and play your own character in Tattoo Tycoon and form personal relationships with the people around you. Learn about their issues and help them to earn their trust.

While you can start marketing campaigns to promote your art, personal connections, and word-of-mouth are as important to get famous in the tattoo world. And only the most famous artists can enter the most prestigious tattoo competition: Ink-Vasion!

Features:

Create your own character and experience a unique story.

Manage every aspect of being an aspiring tattoo artist, entrepreneur, and shop manager.

Pick one of many tattoo parlors in a vibrant city and bring it all the way to the top—or move places and have a change of scene as often as you like—each part of town comes with its own challenges and benefits!

Customize and specialize your store with technical tattoo equipment, interactive store elements, and a plethora of decorations and furniture.

Unlock over 100 unique tattoo designs, acquire new customers, choose your studio equipment, and expand your tattoo skills.

Tattoo your customers but be careful: each customer group has its own likes and dislikes which need to be thoroughly evaluated to craft the perfect tattoo.

From tattoo artists to desk clerks, hire a team for your tattoo parlor and make it your own.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles